Caterpillar’s 140 motor grader moves to the next generation

After being first unveiled at Bauma 2025, Caterpillar has released more details about its new Cat 140 motor grader which the OEM is upgrading to its next generation platform.

“Versatility in operation has always been Caterpillar’s strength, and the 140 motor grader has been a classic demonstration of that virtue,” says Pablo dos Santos, Caterpillar’s global product application specialist.

Due for production in Q1 2026, the Cat 140 motor grader features the same cab design as the 120 next gen models. Larger windows provide better visibility out of the cab, ensuring better all-round views, including mouldboard and tyres, while an as-standard rearview camera augments direct lines of sight.

The camera feed is integrated into the 10-inch touchscreen, which also provides operator access to other next generation functions such as Cat Grade. A new seat takes advantage of the next gen cab’s greater footspace and hip room, offering a variety of adjustments to improve operator comfort and reduce fatigue. The cab features revised seatbelt and safety harness options.

Also benefiting from the next gen upgrade are the 140’s joystick controls. While Caterpillar has stuck with its industry-exclusive three axis joystick system, which studies show is more ergonomical for operators than levers and a steering wheel, the 140 makes several updates to the joysticks themselves to help further boost productivity.

“The machine’s versatility, which has made it very popular with rental fleets, as well as government and municipal contracts, will be enhanced by moving to the next generation platform, adds Santos. “What’s more, the new 140 provides a ‘sweet spot’ power-to-weight ratio with excellent fuel consumption rates.”

The machine is currently being tested with more than 40,000 hours accumulated so far with suitability for a variety of applications from snow clearance and sugarcane operations, to everyday use in roadbuilding and ditching.

“It’s exciting to see Caterpillar’s most popular motor grader model joining the Cat 120 motor grader receiving next generation treatment. We expect it will only add to the machine’s popularity,” concludes Santos.

The Cat 140 motor grader was featured in Part One of iVT’s Best of Bauma video

Images courtesy of Caterpillar