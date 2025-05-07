Hyster introduces new pedestrian awareness camera

Hyster has launched its pedestrian awareness camera, the latest addition to its lineup of Hyster Reaction operator assist technologies.

The camera system can accurately identify pedestrians at ranges up to 16 feet through a 110-degree field of view and provides automatic alerts to the lift truck operator when a pedestrian is detected.

The system is available with audible, visual and optional traction alerts. Upon pedestrian detection, a voiceover communicates pedestrian proximity, and a light indicates which zone the pedestrian is in on the truck-mounted operator remote.

Traction alerts go a step further by automatically and gradually slowing down the lift truck, an effect similar to the operator removing their foot from the accelerator. While the operator remains in ultimate control of the equipment, this deceleration effect is intended to get their attention and encourage them to avoid the detected pedestrian by applying the brakes, steering away or both.

“Operator situational awareness is a critical element of forklift and pedestrian safety, and our continued investment in Hyster Reaction operator assist solutions is meant to provide an extra layer of support as they navigate their surroundings,” says Steven LaFevers, vice president, global emerging technology, Hyster. “Our goal with the pedestrian awareness solution is to provide technology that operators can easily understand and use, capable of performing reliably in real-world applications – whether at a lumber yard, construction site or heavy manufacturing environment.”

The pedestrian awareness detection system was developed using extensive amounts of photographic data collected from worksites. It adapts to various lighting and environmental conditions and can be used for both indoor and outdoor forklift applications. The system is optimized for travel speeds of 5 miles per hour or less, giving operators ample time to identify alerts and react to avoid contact.

The camera is mounted to the rear, forks-trailing side of the lift truck, and alerts disengage once the identified pedestrian is no longer in view of the camera. The system is available in multiple configurations, allowing operations to get audible and visual alerts only, or take advantage of all three, including traction alerts that engage deceleration.

Images courtesy of Hyster