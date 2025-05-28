Caterpillar announces annual product updates for Cat hydraulic excavators

Caterpillar has updated its Cat hydraulic excavator line as part of its annual product update (APU) program.

Designed to improve machine efficiency and get operators quickly to work, the enhancements include Cat Grade technologies, a new user interface (UI) for quick navigation and an advanced payload option for Cat track excavators.

These updates apply to Cat small, medium, and large excavators, plus material handlers, wheeled excavators, and forestry and specialty machines.

With 2025 model builds, Cat Grade with Advanced 2D features and functions are now integrated into standard Cat Grade with 2D.

Compared to traditional grading methods, Cat 2D technology empowers operators to work more efficiently in a range of applications by delivering real-time guidance for accurate vertical and horizontal control. It helps to ensure that cuts and fills are made to exact specifications, without undercutting or overcutting, and can eliminate the need for ground stakes in most applications.

“Our 2D grading technology provides easy adjustments to target depth and slope using joystick commands, the touchscreen interface, or a jog dial. It displays target grade with visual guidance plus height and depth. To help ensure long life, the integrated components are protected from damage, and 2D works with multiple bucket types, including digging, cleaning, grading and tilting,” says Jason Ho, senior global product consultant, excavation for Caterpillar.

For customers grading complex designs, Grade with 3D technology is now a factory-installed option that can be ordered for track and wheeled excavators. This new option includes all the hardware required for the 3D system, installed and tested from the factory. It provides an easier upgrade path for customers who want to add Cat Grade with 3D after initial purchase.

Cat Payload for excavators and material handlers delivers precise bucket load information with on-the-go weighing to help prevent overloading or underloading. From reordering work tool lists to creating new work tool combinations, the display’s new UI starts quickly and enables operators to easily set up machines and access information so they get to work without delay. Operators keep track of the amount of material moved and can split tasks between truck loading in Weigh Mode and moving material around the site in Stockpile Mode. The ability to input couplers and attachments into the system makes setting up work tool combinations highly efficient by significantly reducing calibration time.

“While Cat Payload helps operators to accurately hit load targets and avoid underloading, overloading or misloading materials customers with track excavators can upgrade the system to Advanced Payload for expanded capabilities such as custom tags, daily totals and electronic ticketing,” adds Ho. “When combined with VisionLink, Advanced Payload enables customers to analyse job sites and individual assets for remote management of production targets and key metrics.”

Images courtesy of Caterpillar