Liebherr to showcase timber and forestry machines at LIGNA

Liebherr offers a broad range of powerful special machines and solutions for efficient timber handling. These machines are optimally designed for jobs such as loading and unloading trucks and trailers, log sorting and transport. For these tasks, good driving performance, high payloads and fast working cycles are the order of the day. Whether working as a material handler, wheel loader or telescopic handler, these machines are equipped to drive quickly and manoeuvre nimbly while handling raw materials precisely and delicately; for example, during gripping and sorting work. Liebherr will exhibit four of its special-purpose machines at LIGNA.

Liebherr will present a new version of its L 580 LogHandler XPower, a specialised wheel loader for the timber industry, at LIGNA 2023. This machine is based on the standard version of the Liebherr L 580 XPower wheel loader and provides many of the now familiar advantages of the XPower line-up; chief among them, the power-split XPower travel drive. The upgraded model features numerous optimisations; for example, on the lift mast and the associated grapples, which were specially developed for log handling.

For flexible work in the timber yard, the modified mast allows manipulation heights of up to seven metres and a reach of almost four metres. Some design-related adjustments, especially to the basic boom, have also resulted in improved visibility. These innovations will enable operating companies to move more cubic metres of wood per hour and thus increase their productivity. The new L 580 LogHandler XPower is available now from Liebherr sales partners.

Liebherr will also showcase the L 538 as a representative of its new series of medium-sized wheel loaders, which it has recently redeveloped and fundamentally revised. The redesigned mast, which ensures the highest possible breakout, holding and retrieval forces, features optimised Z-kinematics and improved working hydraulics. With their increased engine power and tip loads, these wheel loaders are ready for a wide range of demanding operations in various industries. The latest innovations enable faster cycle times and dynamic and powerful working movements – even with heavy attachments such as high-tip buckets or wood grapples.

The new LH 26 M Timber Litronic will also be on show at LIGNA. Thanks to its extremely compact design and exceptional manoeuvrability, this specialist handling machine is ideal for use in sawmills and lumber yards where space is at a premium. It also boasts impressively low fuel consumption when operating at maximum capacity.

With the LH 26 M Timber Litronic, Liebherr has expanded its existing portfolio to include a lighter machine with an operating mass of between 23,500 and 26,000 kg. This model is also equipped with a new integrated tyre pressure monitoring system, which allows the desired target tyre pressure to be set and monitored on the display in the operator’s cab. The system will be optionally available for Liebherr timber handlers from October.

Another vehicle that will be presented by Liebherr is the T 60-9s telescopic handler, the largest of the three industrial machines, which have proven themselves as efficient multifunctional workhorses in a myriad of applications.