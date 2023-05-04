Caterpillar unveils new material handler

Caterpillar has unveiled the MH3050, its new material handle. The 3050 promises superior performance, reliability, and premium cab comfort. In addition, its advanced electrohydraulic system optimises the balance of power and efficiency, improving cycle times to handle more material in the same amount of time, improving profit potential. The MH3050 further expands the Cat material handler lineup and offerings for industrial applications.

This Next Generation material handler is powered by the Cat C9.3B engine, capable of operating on up to B20 biodiesel. Meeting EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emissions standards, the engine’s maintenance-free aftertreatment system lowers operating costs and maximises machine uptime. Fine-tune power requirements to the task at hand with the choice between Power, Smart and Economy modes, lowering fuel consumption without sacrificing machine performance.

Boom and stick offerings combine to provide up to 18 m (59’3”) of reach, allowing operators to move more material without repositioning the machine. The MH3050 also offers high swing torque to quickly move material. Allowing the boom to freely travel up and down without using pump flow, standard SmartBoom allows the operator to focus on stick and grapple control for a more fuel-efficient cycle. A range of attachments are available increasing operating flexibility. An optional 25 kW generator is available ex-factory for magnet applications.

Technology

Standard technologies on the Cat MH3050 material handler elevate operating protection. E-fence prevents the machine from moving outside operator defined envelopes, while Cab Avoidance stops any potential contact between the attachment and cab. Cat Payload helps to achieve precise load targets to improve operating efficiency. Pick up a load of material – with grapple and clamshell attachments and get a real-time weight estimate without swinging. By requiring a PIN code to start the engine, Operator ID inhibits the machine from unauthorised operation.

Designed for safe operation

Large tempered glass windows with small pillars on the reengineered cab design enhance all-around visibility and operating safety. Standard right-side and rearview cameras, with the option to upgrade to 360-degree vision, display video feed on the large in-cab touchscreen monitor to further enhance work area visibility. Thick, laminated, high-impact and impact-resistant windshields and roof windows meet EN356, P8B and P5A standards. The machine is also equipped with 1800-lumen LED lights on the chassis, boom, and stick, offering greater safety and full visibility while operating in the dark.

A ground-level shutoff switch stops all fuel to the engine and shuts down the machine. Standard boom and stick lowering check valves prevent reverse oil flow in the event of unexpected loss of hydraulic pressure, always keeping the front linkage securely in place. Various cab access options provide easy, safe, and quick access to the upper service area.

Reimagined comfort

The MH3050 comes standard with a premium cab, featuring joystick steering to eliminate the steering column and improve forward visibility, legroom and ease of cab entry. All controls are conveniently positioned in front of and within easy reach of the operator to avoid unnecessary movements. A large, 254-mm (10-in) high-resolution touchscreen monitor with jog-dial offers easy navigation of the intuitive operator controls. To get started easily every day, the machine automatically recalls joystick settings based on the Operator ID. The hydraulic cab riser with new dampening system improves all-around visibility and provides cushion from external vibrations.