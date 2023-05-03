Toyota introduces three new stand-in lithium trucks

Toyota Material Handling Europe is launching the next generation of stand-in powered pallet and stacker trucks, designed for load handling and stacking in high-intensity operations. The powerful models offer high productivity and are available with energy-efficient lithium-ion technology, improved safety features and great ergonomics for efficient operations.

The three new models: Toyota BT Levio LSI200 – 2t stand-in powered pallet truck, BT Staxio SSI200D – 2t stand-in double stacker truck and BT Staxio SSI160LN – 1,6t narrow stand-in stacker truck with elevating support arms follow the same modular approach – the Radical Energy Design (RED) – as the recent design thinking process of the li-ion powered pallet truck BT Levio LWI160 from Toyota.

The stand-in low lifters and stackers trucks are built around lithium-ion battery modules, which are fitted within the chassis frame. This redesign, in combination with the compact dimension of the models and the lithium-ion technology, contributes to very low energy consumption. Altogether these new models offer many advantages such as: higher manoeuvrability, more uptime and efficiency during shifts as well as lower CO2 emissions.

“We are proud to release these brand-new stand-in products to the market, built around our lithium-ion solution to deliver class leading ergonomics whilst minimising energy consumption,” said Jose Maria Gener, vice president saes at Toyota Material Handling Europe. “With this new product family, we have a solution for our customers who are looking for ergonomic, safe and energy efficient products that aim to increase productivity and reduce operational costs.”

The new generation stand-in powered pallet and stacker trucks are designed for transport in high-intensity applications over long horizontal distances.

They allow for high levels of performance with excellent manoeuvrability, with smooth uninterrupted movement thanks to 360° steering. The intuitive 180° steering is also available. The unique compact chassis size and short turning radius of the new li-ion stand-in models make them fit easily in narrow spaces or narrow aisles. The driver compartment allows for high visibility on the forks and goods being handled, also thanks to the truck’s reduced dimensions, maximising efficiency.

The double stacker offers time saving and enhanced efficiency thanks to double loads handling on both forks and support arms with a capacity up to 2000kg.

Block stacking and stacking at elevated height (up to 5.4m) is made possible with the LN stacker version, especially in narrow aisles. Furthermore, the driver is well protected under the overhead guard without compromising on visibility for productive operation.