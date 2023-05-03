New Holland lands Green Good Design Award for LNG tractor

New Holland Agriculture, a global brand of CNH Industrial, has been awarded a 2023 Green Good Design Award for its T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) prototype tractor.

The awards are organised by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. This special green edition of Good Design highlights important work that spearheads fully sustainable design, from new international products and buildings to construction and planning projects.

The new T7 prototype furthers the company’s leadership position in the quest for viable alternative fuels. This new LNG system provides four times the fuel storage of our T6 model, the world’s first commercialised compressed natural gas tractor, which more than doubles the autonomy and creates more value for our customers.

New Holland partnered with Bennamann , a UK-based expert whose multi-patented approach converts fugitive methane to clean biofuel – helping support an energy independent and sustainable farm system. When the T7 prototype is integrated within this process, an operation’s overall carbon footprint can be ‘better than zero.’

Blending style, function and sustainability, the prototype features an all-new exterior with remodeled hood and state-of-the-art lighting. Inside the cab, the operator will benefit from a range of improvements: a full-length skydome roof for enhanced visibility, the innovative SideWinder Ultra armrest for greater comfort, a larger IntelliView 12-inch touchscreen, and ergonomically shaped seats.