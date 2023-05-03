Cummins reports record Q1 results

Cummins Inc. has reported its results for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter revenues of $8.5 billion increased 32 percent from the same quarter in 2022. Sales in North America increased 39 percent and international revenues increased 24 percent due to the addition of Meritor and strong demand across all key global markets.

“The company achieved record revenues, EBITDA and EPS in the first quarter of 2023, with demand for our products remaining strong across most of our key markets and regions,” said Jennifer Rumsey, president and CEO. “We are delivering cycle-over-cycle improvement in financial performance despite persistent supply chain constraints, and we continue to invest in sustainable solutions that will protect our planet for future generations and support the success of our customers.”

Net income attributable to Cummins in the first quarter was $790 million, or $5.55 per diluted share compared to $418 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, in 2022, which included $158 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, of costs related to the indefinite suspension of operations in Russia. Results included costs associated with the separation of the Filtration business of $18 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, and $17 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. The tax rate in the first quarter was 21.7 percent including $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, of favorable discrete tax items.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first quarter were $1.4 billion, or 16.1 percent of sales, compared to $755 million, or 11.8 percent of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 included the costs related to the separation of the Filtration business and the first quarter 2022 EBITDA included the costs related to the indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and costs related to the separation of the Filtration business as noted above.

2023 Outlook

Based on its current forecast, Cummins is raising its full year 2023 revenue guidance to be up 15 to 20 percent, an increase from our prior projections of up 12 to 17 percent due to stronger demand across most markets. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 15.0 to 15.7 percent, an increase from the prior range of 14.5 and 15.2 percent of sales.

The outlook above includes the projected results of the Meritor business for 2023, but excludes any costs or benefits associated with the planned separation of the Filtration business. Within the Components Segment, Cummins expects revenues of the Meritor business for 2023 to be between $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion, an increase from $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion previously, and EBITDA to be in the range of 10.3 to 11.0 percent of sales, consistent with prior guidance.