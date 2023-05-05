Delta-Q commences full production of 3.3 kW battery charger

Delta-Q Technologies, a leader in battery charging solutions for electric vehicles and industrial equipment, has announced that its innovative mid-power charger, the XV3300, is now in full-scale production.

With its unique 3-in-1 design, this highly efficient charging system integrates a 3.3 kW battery charger, a 500 W DC-DC converter to power the vehicles’ auxiliary loads, and an EV charging station interface. These key features, encased in a ruggedised IP67 design, provide OEMs with an attractive package for simplifying electrification of their off-road applications.

“No other 3.3 kW charger on the market also includes a DC/DC converter for auxiliary DC loads and an EVSE charging interface in such a compact size,” said Mourad Chergui, product manager with Delta-Q. “As we start full-scale production, we can begin to fulfill the substantial demand we received since we first announced the initial development.”

The 3.3 kW charging solution is available in 58.8, 65, and 120-volt DC models and is scalable, allowing OEMs to stack up to three chargers for power levels up to 10 kW. The XV3300 uses complex algorithms to deliver a precise charge to batteries of various chemistries and voltages, maximising battery life and optimising charge time.

Key features and benefits of the XV3300 charger include: