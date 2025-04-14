Volvo CE upgrades compact electric machines

Six years after their initial launch at Bauma 2019, Volvo CE has unveiled its new generation of compact electric excavators and wheel loaders, starting with the ECR25 Electric, L20 Electric and L25 Electric models.

The new ECR25 Electric excavator delivers double the runtime of its predecessor, thanks to an upgrade from a 20kWh to a 40kWh lithium-ion battery, providing up to eight hours of runtime for typical applications. Notably, the charging time remains the same despite the larger battery size. The machine’s weight has also been reduced. This, coupled with its compact size, makes it easy to transport from job site to job site on a trailer.

With reduced noise, zero emissions, and a short swing radius, Volvo CE says that the ECR25 Electric is ideal for confined spaces, indoor applications such as basement groundworks, building demolition, and areas with emissions or noise restrictions.

There are a range of charging options, including the mobile PU40 Power Unit. Two-on board chargers support 3-phase AC grid charging from 10% to 100% in five hours, while a DC fast charger can reach 80% in 1.5 hours. Simplified charging and coloured LED indicators enhance the user experience.

The L20 Electric wheel loader benefits from a 21% increase in standard battery capacity, now matching the larger L25 Electric. A 56kWh battery option offers a 40% capacity boost over the previous generation. Both the L20 Electric and L25 Electric benefit from simplified charging procedures.

Moreover, these compact wheel loaders come with expanded attachment options, such as hydraulically adjustable loading forks with tine positioning and side shift, as well as a 1.1m³ high tip bucket and a 0.7m³ recycling grapple bucket for specialised applications.

There is also a choice of tires, such as the L5 cut/puncture-resistant tires or solid rubber tires for demanding conditions, as well as new special low ground pressure tires.

Cab improvements include a new heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, for operator comfort, alongside new safety options like LED works lights on the cab roof, daytime running headlights, orange handrails, and a reversing camera. Zero-emission and near silent, these machines offer 100% parallel movements and maximum traction.

“With our new generation of compact electric machines, we have raised the bar even higher to offer our customers versatile, zero-emission solutions that can work much longer on a single charge. We’ve listened to our customers and their diverse needs to bring to market robust compact electric solutions that really fulfil their requirements. Moreover, these machines are ideal for inner-city and sensitive environments due to their zero tailpipe emissions of substances like NOx, which are harmful to air quality and human health. With these new compact electric models, Volvo CE is committed to accelerating the transition to electromobility,” says Thomas Bitter, head of the compact business unit at Volvo CE.

The ECR25 Electric will be available in selected markets in Europe, including Germany, France, Great Britain, Norway, Netherlands and Sweden, starting in Q1 2026. The L20 Electric and L25 Electric will also be available in selected markets in Europe.

Images courtesy of Volvo CE