Tobroco-Giant introduces its first-ever wheel dumper

Dutch construction vehicle OEM Tobroco-Giant introduced its first wheel dumper, the GD10H at Bauma 2025.

The ‘H’ in this 1-tonne machine stands for High Tip meaning the skip can be raised to a greater height, ideal for applications where dumping materials at a height is desired. The skip is also capable of being used as a front tip skip.

Depending on the terrain and conditions, the GD10H can be equipped with different tire sizes. On the narrow 7.00×12 AS-504 wheels, the machine is only 980mm wide, making the wheel dumper ideal for use in tight spaces.

With a wheelbase of 1500mm and a total length of 3130mm, the OEM says that the GD10H offers excellent stability and manoeuvrability.

The height with ROPS is 2450mm. For low passages, this protective bar can be partially folded down.

The GD10H is equipped with a Kubota 1.1-litre engine with a power output of 18.5kW, as well as a maximum speed of 16km/h. The skip of the machine is made of durable Hardox steel and features rounded corners, allowing material to be easily discharged without residues building up. The top speed of the machine is 16km/h.

Moreover, a swivel tip variant will be available for all models, allowing the right product to be offered for various applications. The swivel tip allows material to be dumped in all directions, eliminating the need for unnecessary manoeuvring to get the material to the desired location.

Video footage of the GD10H at Bauma is featured in Part 3 of iVT’s Best of Bauma video series with more information from Tobroco-Giant’s head of marketing and communications, Pim de Boer.

Images courtesy of Tobroco-Giant