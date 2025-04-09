VIDEO: Best of Bauma Part 3 – Bobcat • ABB • Liebherr • Case • Temposonics • Giant

iVT reports direct from the third day of Bauma in Munich, including interviews with Joel Honeyman, Bobcat’s global director of innovation and Egido Galano, who is in charge of product management for Case Construction Equipment in Europe. Galano gives some insight into the newly announced battery electric excavator from Case which uses a modular, swappable battery system called Zquip, from Moog Construction Equipment. There’s also more on the latest product from ABB (for electrification) and Temposonics for position sensing, as well as a new vehicle from Tobroco-Giant and a demo of Liebherr’s new autonomous wheel loader.
