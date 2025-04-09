Bucher displays hyper-efficient new hydraulic solution at Bauma

Bucher Hydraulics, a world leader in the manufacture of state-of-the-art hydraulic solutions for OEMs, is displaying its very latest unit at this week’s Bauma Munich (hall A3, stand 103) – a solution already in use amongst major OEMs.

Bucher’s HELAX is a cutting-edge decentralised axis control unit transforming energy efficiency in electrified mobile machinery. It combines electric and hydraulic energy recovery for superior performance, reducing energy use, battery size, and overall cost.

Ideal for work machines with 50 to 400 kW, energy recovery potential and longruntimes, it is also compatible with battery-electric (BEV), hybridelectric (HEV), fuel cell-electric (FCEV), and grid-powered vehicles such as excavators, telehandlers and wheel loaders.

The HELAX control unit offers simple machine integration, quick implementation and short time to market – and impressive energy efficiency, recovering electric and hydraulic energy, reducing throttling losses and oil cooler size.