On a tour of the Poclain stand at Bauma the company’s Denis Greder tells iVT editor Tom Stone more about the company’s new direction and how it is embracing the electrification of off-highway vehicles via electric motors and electrohydrualics, while also continuing to innovate to support the vital part that traditional hydraulic systems will continue to play in the vehicles of the future. Visit Poclain at Stand A3.536.
VIDEO: Poclain unveils electric wheel motors at Bauma
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
Tom Stone
Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.