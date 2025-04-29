New Holland showcases new innovations at Agrishow 2025

At Agrishow 2025, which takes place this week (28 April – 2 May) in São Paulo, Brazil, New Holland is showcasing multiple products including new T8 high-horsepower tractors, a special TL5 tractor commemorating the Curitiba plant’s 50th anniversary, plus the Latin American début of the CR10/CR11 combines.

The one-off 50th anniversary TL5 tractor, with a special livery, will be auctioned for charity at the show.

New Holland, the FieldXplorer aerial scouting drone, its latest advancement in drone technology. The FieldXplorer enables farmers to take aerial field images to help identify and subsequently address areas with weed or disease issues.

The XAG spraying drone, which can map and treat fields with liquid crop protection products and nutrients, will also be displayed. Two versions are available (30 or 70 litre), delivering significant intervals between refills. Using this technology, crop protection products’ environmental impact is minimised and farmers’ application costs reduced.

Other highlights will include the new 2025 model year T8 tractors, manufactured in Brazil. The revised six-model range features upgraded engine software that has increased power by 5-15hp, model dependent, with maximum outputs of between 315-429hp for enhanced operation. Upgraded hydraulics offer increased performance and enhanced response.