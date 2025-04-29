Volvo CE unveils new generation wheel loaders

Volvo CE is introducing the first wave of a new generation of wheel loaders, starting with five models ranging in size from the L150 to the L260.

The five all-new models, the L150, L180, L200 High Lift, L220 and L260, are designed for a wide array of applications including rehandling, material handling, quarrying, waste and recycling and earthmoving.

“Our new generation wheel loaders represent a significant leap forward in technology and design. With these models, we’re not just enhancing productivity and comfort but also setting new standards for innovation and efficiency in the industry. This latest launch is part of our most ambitious year yet, as we continue to introduce a range of groundbreaking products and services across multiple technologies to meet our customers’ demands, wherever they are in their transformation journey,” says Alexis Delatolas, global product manager at Volvo CE.

The new generation wheel loaders are equipped with a host of new features like new generation load sensing hydraulics, automatic bucket levelling, intelligent Auto Bucket Fill feature and updated Smart Control.

Operator comfort has been improved with a revamped cab and the introduction of Volvo Co-Pilot. Additional safety features include the integration of Volvo Smart View and the updated Collision Mitigation System, new handrails and steps, automatic door opening and enhanced lighting.

The machines can be paired with digital solutions like Load Assist with On-Board weighing for real-time load data, Operator Coaching and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

The new Load Ticket solution is available to streamline invoicing for wheel loader operators by digitalising the flow from machine to the office, while Site Operations helps manage mixed-fleet job sites. Moreover, Volvo’s CareTrack telematics system offers 24/7 monitoring to reduce repair costs and maximise uptime.

The new generation wheel loaders will be gradually introduced across select markets globally during 2025.

Images courtesy of Volvo CE