Develon unveils new next generation smart crawler excavators at Bauma

The centrepiece of the first appearance at Bauma 2025 by Develon is the unveiling of the first models from the company’s new Next Generation ‘-9’ Smart Crawler Excavator range.

The Next Generation -9 range represents the latest stage in a proud legacy at Develon that can be traced back through five generations of excavators that began with the Solar range in the 1980s.

At Bauma, Develon is revealing two new -9 smart heavy crawler excavators being presented for the first time in Europe at a special ceremony on the company’s stand. The 23 tonne DX230LC-9 crawler excavator is part of the static display and the 26 tonne DX260LC-9 model is showing its paces in the demonstration area throughout Bauma.

According to Develon, the OEM has integrated cutting-edge innovations into every aspect of the new -9 models, refining both overall product design and essential functionalities. These advancements have been designed to enhance daily operations with significantly increased performance, reduced fuel consumption, and ensure industry-leading uptime.

The Smart All-Around Viewing Monitor (SAVM) is an AI-based object detection technology to effectively identify both moving and stationary individuals in close proximity to the machine. Upon detection, the system promptly alerts operators through a combination of visual signals and audible alarms on the monitor, ensuring a heightened awareness of the surrounding environment.

The Advanced Lift Assist system provides clear and immediate visibility of the machine’s tip-over possibility, serving to mitigate accident risks and keep the operator focused on driving.

The E-Stop and Virtual Wall functions prevent accidents the operators are not aware of. To help ensure safety, the area surrounding the machine is clearly defined into specific zones: a yellow warning zone (Zone 2) and a red danger zone (Zone 1).

The SAVM and E-Stop system utilize six cameras and three radars and work in three stages with a detection range of 13 m and 330°.

The E-Stop is an essential safety feature designed to control or halt a machine’s movement, such as driving or swinging, in cautionary or dangerous areas, thereby ensuring operator safety.

The Virtual Wall feature significantly enhances operation by allowing users to confine the machine’s movement within predefined areas where the risk of collision may be heightened. This is especially useful in tight urban or underground sites with obstacles like wires and pipes, ensuring safer operations.

The -9 machines feature an ergonomically designed user interface that enhances ease of use. It includes a thoughtfully arranged keypad, a jog shuttle and a monitor that is easily accessible, among other features. One standout aspect is the wide and intuitive 12.8-inch monitor, available in dual configurations for diverse needs. Additionally, the machine comes with a comfortable seat that has a built-in cooling function, as well as a cab designed for improved visibility, providing operators with best-in-class convenience in the industry.

Develon provides customized solutions through its FEH (Full Electric Hydraulic) system on the -9 models. The operatability and controllability of these machines can be fine-tuned, according to the unique characteristics of different workspaces and user preferences. This personalisation maximises both efficiency and comfort, allowing operators to access optimised settings even when multiple individuals utilise the same equipment.

Operators have tuning options and can customise joystick sensitivity and more to match their driving habits and job site needs. Develon’s solutions ensure a comfortable, precise, and efficient machine handling experience for a variety of attachments and work styles.

One of the standout features of this service is the Digital Key, a Bluetooth combined with high speed Ethernet network (5G) communication-based tool that empowers users to unlock the cab door, ignite the engine and adjust the air conditioning settings from the My Develon app, all without the need for a physical key. This remote-control functionality allows for efficient management of the machine from a distance.

Furthermore, the platform enables users to view and analyse operational history, aiding efficient equipment management, especially in fleet or rental scenarios.

Compared to the previous -7 models, the new -9 machines provide a 12% increase in productivity and an 8% reduction in fuel consumption. This enhancement is primarily attributed to the powerful output of Develon’s self-developed engine, which significantly boosts digging power and lifting capacity.

The incorporation of a Full Electric Hydraulic (FEH) control system—featuring electronic pumps, electronic Main Control Valves (MCV), and electronic Relief Control Valves (RCV) –has resulted in fuel savings of between 1700 l (for the DX230LC-9) and 2700 l (for the DX260LC-9) for every 1500 hours of operation compared to earlier models.

The implementation of Develon’s in-house developed technologies, such as 2D Machine Guidance and Smart Control functions, enhances productivity by helping operators perform their tasks more easily and safely, reducing both time and costs. Additionally, these features are designed specifically for Develon machines, delivering economical and effective solutions.

The innovative Breaker Assist technology prevents blank firing, which helps protect the excavator and its components while minimising operator fatigue, leading to increased productivity. Additionally, the Auto Breaker function allows operators to perform breaking seamlessly without the need for continuous button pressing, further reducing operator fatigue.

The Weighing Assist system is designed to accurately monitor production levels and manage volume, ensuring that dump trucks are loaded to their appropriate capacities. By effectively addressing the problem of overloading, the system enhances road safety and streamlines the operational processes previously required for weight compliance, ultimately leading to increased productivity.

The new -9 models are equipped with Develon’s advanced Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) technology. This technology continuously monitors key components like hydraulic oil, engine oil, pumps and motors, enabling timely predictions and proactive maintenance.

The external design truly encapsulates Develon’s vision of smart construction equipment. Notable features include the industry’s first welcome light, strategically placed horizontal beacon lamps at the four corners of the cab’s upper surface, and signature lighting that adapts to the work environment by changing colour.