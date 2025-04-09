Case Construction Equipment presents new machines at Bauma

At Bauma, Case Construction Equipment is introducing a range of products, designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s job sites.

“Innovation is our foundation,” says Fabrizio Cepollina, vice president CE EMEA region & global alliances. “It’s ingrained in our DNA. Since 1842, innovation has been our driving force, ensuring our continued vitality. For Case, innovation means delivering practical, impactful solutions, products and services, that directly enhance our customers’ businesses.”

The 97hp/72kW Case 421G wheel loader is ideal for material handling and construction tasks. The operator’s cab features a large, glazed area, a low front console and a standard rearview camera, offering exceptional visibility and improved safety. Seat-mounted controls and an ergonomic design, reduce fatigue during long shifts. The driveline features a ‘shift-on-fly’ transmission, specially designed for industrial machinery that requires a high tractive effort with a seamless transition between ratios.

The Case 1021G+ X-Drive represents the next generation of large wheel loaders, combining the new G+ Series operator cabin upgrades and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) to optimise fuel efficiency, productivity, and safety.

The CVT reduces fuel consumption and operating costs, while maintaining high performance. The machine’s intuitive touchscreen display and adjustable traction force allow operators to customise performance for every task, boosting efficiency. A new premium seat, with heating, ventilation and a three-point seatbelt, rear object detection system, heated and electrically adjustable rear-view mirrors, along with new Click&Dig automation features, minimise operator fatigue and maximise comfort and productivity.

The Case 580SV Evolution backhoe loader includes new features such as an automatic Direct Drive transmission that locks the power of the engine output directly to the transmission, increasing gradeability and acceleration while providing lower noise levels in the cab. A comfort steering system requires minimum operator effort, reducing fatigue over the working day. In addition, a new brake enabled idle function mirrors travelling with a cruise control system. The machine also includes faster travel speed and new Power Boost and Power Lift functions, to maximise productivity. Improved radiator access allows easier cleaning and maintenance.

The new CX38D compact excavator allows for precise movement and great manoeuvrability in tight spaces. Electro-proportional auxiliary controls and Hemisphere Machine Guidance make the CX38D adaptable, ensuring a wide range of tasks can be tackled with ease. Hemisphere’s GNSS technology provides real-time positioning and machine tracking, helping optimise job progress and minimize material waste.

Case offers a range of zero-emission electric models. These machines provide the same high performance as their diesel counterparts, but with no tailpipe emissions, reduced noise and fast recharging times. Electric drivelines provide instant torque, for superior operating power, with up to eight hours of autonomy. Fast-charging capabilities ensure all day productivity can be achieved. Electric machines can be operated in noise-sensitive zones, such as residential areas, schools, hospitals and during nighttime hours and they can help customers to tap into new markets, qualifying for zero-emission tenders and earning environmental credits that enhance a business’s reputation.

The CX210ZQ, built in cooperation with MOOG, is a full-size electric excavator. Using an innovative ZQUIP modular battery system allows rapid battery swapping, to keep the excavator operating with minimal downtime and delivering powerful performances. This would allow operators to maintain working patterns throughout the day, boosting productivity on a range of job sites.

“At CASE we listen to our customers’ evolving needs, and translate those insights into tangible solutions,” says Cepollina.

The service and product offerings we showcase at Bauma 2025 combine innovative tech solutions developed by our R&D team with the expertise provided by Raven and Hemisphere companies.

Our collaboration with MOOG, for advanced electric battery systems, and GRAVIS ROBOTICS, for cutting-edge digitalisation and automation technologies, including autonomous heavy vehicle development, shows our commitment to delivering practical, future-ready machinery. These companies focus on electrification, digitalization and automation.

Case has developed a Special Applications division within Sampierana. Here, the company can build tailor made machines to meet specific customer requirements. This includes the CX135E XRD high-reach demolition excavator. Capable of operating with a 700kg crusher at a height of 13m, the machine has a retractable undercarriage, and is able to operate in the tightest site conditions.

The division has also created a CX24D mini excavator with two-piece boom, also present on our Bauma stand. This delivers superior lift capacity and extended digging capabilities, without compromising the overall compact dimensions of the machine. This machine will further enrich Case portfolio, the widest mini and midi two-piece boom excavator range in the world.

Among Case’s innovations is a new machine concept, Impact which is an electric compact wheel loader with an innovative design that eliminates the traditional cabin. Instead of being operated from the inside, the machine is remotely operated from a dedicated control lounge. This not only enhances operational flexibility, but also enables operations in extreme environments and adverse weather conditions, ensuring the safety and comfort of the operator. Moreover, it marks a significant advancement in accessibility, as operators with motor impairments can now operate the machine without physical limitations, representing an important step toward inclusivity in the industry.

The concept also includes an integrated perception system, which uses advanced hardware to collect real-time data, improving efficiency and precision during operation. Additionally, Impact is equipped with semi-autonomous functionality, allowing automated digging and dumping operations, increasing productivity and being more precise. This innovative project was developed by the CNH Industrial Design team, in collaboration with CNH’s Vehicle and Electronics Department and various technological partners. With Impact, Case continues to push the boundaries of mechanical engineering, investing in smart and safe technological solutions that address the needs of an ever-evolving industry.

Photos courtesy of Case Construction Equipment