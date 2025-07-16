Volvo CE wins Red Dot award for L120 Electric wheel loader

A global team of Volvo engineers and designers picked up a Red Dot Product Design award for the L120 Electric at an awards ceremony on Tuesday 8 July.

The quality and design of the L120 Electric wheel loader won over an international judging panel at the annual ceremony in Essen, Germany. The Red Dot is one of the world’s largest and most respected design competitions and recognises outstanding achievements in product and industrial design.

The machine’s modern look was the result of a year development by technology and design teams from Jinan in China, and Eskilstuna and Gothenburg in Sweden.

“I’m happy we won this award but I’m especially happy that we won it for this machine. The change from diesel to electric gave us the opportunity to think differently and strive for big impact. Our hope is that this new silhouette will be instantly recognisable as electric,” says Peter Reuterberg, senior chief advanced designer for Volvo CE.

The streamlined frame of the electric loader is made possible because of the removal of a combustion engine. The result is a transformation from a boxy rear end, common to diesel machines.

If designers replaced the combustion engine with larger-in-size batteries, this would have not only created a ‘bulkier’ shape but would have also reduced visibility from the cab. As wheel loaders are designed to be driven both forwards and backwards in equal measure, all-round visibility is crucial to their safe and efficient operation.

Instead, engineers and designers worked together and agreed to integrate the batteries into the counterweight of the machine. The heavy weight of a battery is often seen as a problem in electric machine design, but in this case, the battery is being used to replace a concrete counterweight required for wheel loaders. The result is a machine with not only an improved aesthetic design, but provides enhanced visibility, safety and sustainability compared to traditional diesel variants.

“When we debuted the machine it marked a significant breakthrough, truly capturing the spirit of an electric vehicle. It is our relentless pursuit of innovation, close attention to detail, and commitment to quality that made this possible,” adds Annie Gao, product platform engineer at the Jinan Technology Centre, Volvo CE China.

Images courtesy of Volvo