Kubota exhibits ‘engines for a resilient future’ at Bauma

Working under the tagline, ‘Engines for a resilient future’, Kubota Engine (hall A4, stand 327) is exhibiting at this week’s Bauma. With a lineup designed to meet diverse needs, the firm continues to prioritise not only cutting-edge technology but also compatibility with conventional products, ensuring stable supply.

Featured engines include its electronically-controlled small D902-K/D1105-K engine. This has been designed for machine and equipment manufacturers who need to develop small applications with lower fuel consumption, controlling engines and collecting data from engines, but don’t want to expand the engine mounting space any further. However, it also has plenty of debut products and technologies in progress.

Introducing the high-output V3307-CR-TI

Since its mechanical specifications were introduced in 2005, the V3307 model has been available in various configurations, including DPF, DOC and Micro Hybrid options, within the power range of under 56 kW. The company has now announced the development of the high-output model V3307-CR-TI, which maintains the advantages of one-sided maintenance convenience and compact design while increasing the output to over 56 kW. This advancement is made possible by Kubota’s pursuit of high-power density.

To comply with emissions regulations for outputs exceeding 56 kW, the SCR system will be installed for the first time on the V3307 model. This model meets EU Stage V and EPA Tier 4 Final emissions regulations. The aftertreatment system for engines can sometimes pose design limitations due to its size. We have developed a compact aftertreatment system that significantly enhances installation flexibility. With the expanded variety of our aftertreatment systems, customers can now select the optimal solution tailored to their specific applications.

Equipped with HVO responsive technology

The engine is equipped with a sensor that identifies Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). The HVO sensor, developed by SUN-A Corporation, detects the fuel in real-time. If fuel with less than 90% HVO is supplied, the engine automatically restricts operation through the ECU. Kubota’s unique design enables a compact structure that integrates the HVO sensor with the fuel filter.

HVO is a diesel alternative fuel produced by hydrocracking vegetable oil, and it has properties similar to conventional diesel while significantly reducing carbon emissions.