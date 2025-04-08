At Bauma in Munich Paul Muller from Perkins Engines gives some technical insight into the engine manufacturer’s all-new prototype – a battery electric power unit that can be dropped into a machine in place of an engine in an easy plug-and-play swap. Perkins is exhibiting on stand A4.336 at Munich Messe.
VIDEO: Perkins’ new battery electric power unit enables easy electrification
Tom Stone
