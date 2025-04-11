Here’s a the full, uncut demonstration of Liebherr’s autonomous wheel loader from Bauma 2025. The autonomous system won one of the event’s prestigious Innovation Awards and attracted crowds throughout the week.
VIDEO: Full demonstration of Liebherr autonomous wheel loader at Bauma
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
Tom Stone
Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.