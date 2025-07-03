The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Construction

VIDEO OF WORLD FIRST: Volvo’s all-electric demolition site

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read

iVT deputy editor, Anjali Sooknanan travelled to Erlangen, Germany to find out more about the world’s first fully electric deconstruction of an industrial site.

The demolition of the Siemens Technology Campus is the result of a collaboration between Siemens Real Estate, Metzner Recycling, Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) and other partners.

Volvo CE’s Peter Bauer, segment leader for demolition and building and Thomas Nather, product manager for specialist applications, talk to iVT about the EW 240 material handler, L120 Electric wheel loader and EC230 Electric crawler excavator – the electric machines that have made this project possible.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

