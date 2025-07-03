VIDEO OF WORLD FIRST: Volvo’s all-electric demolition site

iVT deputy editor, Anjali Sooknanan travelled to Erlangen, Germany to find out more about the world’s first fully electric deconstruction of an industrial site.

The demolition of the Siemens Technology Campus is the result of a collaboration between Siemens Real Estate, Metzner Recycling, Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) and other partners.

Volvo CE’s Peter Bauer, segment leader for demolition and building and Thomas Nather, product manager for specialist applications, talk to iVT about the EW 240 material handler, L120 Electric wheel loader and EC230 Electric crawler excavator – the electric machines that have made this project possible.