Bauma 2025 exceeds expectations with 600,000 global visitors

Bauma, the world’s largest trade fair for the construction sector, recorded around 600,000 visitors from more than 200 countries during its run from 7-13 April, 2025 at the Munich exhibition centre. This attendance figure exceeded pre-show predictions of 550,000 visitors.

The event featured 3,601 exhibitors from 57 nations and saw notable increases in visitor numbers from Brazil, Portugal, Romania, the Netherlands, Turkey, Spain, and China compared to previous years.

“We hosted around 600,000 visitors from more than 200 countries and regions. Bauma is the heartbeat of the industry and has once again shown how crucial exchange and personal encounters are for progress and global trade. The Munich exhibition centre sends out a strong signal of confidence for the entire industry,” says Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München.

“The trade fair is a great success and in some cases exceeds the business expectations of our member companies. The upcoming formation of a new government with the recently published coalition agreement and the expected investment packages are providing positive momentum, as is the trend to focus more strongly on the European market,” adds Joachim Schmid, managing director of the VDMA Construction Machinery and Building Material Plants Association.