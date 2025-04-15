iVT speaks to Volvo Penta product manager Emil Andersson, at Bauma 2025 in Munich, about groundbreaking productivity solutions designed for the construction industry. Andersson explains how Volvo Penta’s high-performance computational node connects to various communication mediums, sensors, and subsystems, enabling OEMs to develop software-defined machines. Penta’s connected system allows OEMs to customise their machines with advanced features like 360-degree camera views and sophisticated propulsion control.
VIDEO: Volvo Penta showcases connected platform to enhance off-highway vehicle productivity
By Anjali Sooknanan1 Min Read
Anjali Sooknanan
Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.