At the Bauma construction expo in Munich ABB showcases a new battery, as well as inverters, converters and motors for off-highway electrification, giving rugged performance and delivering efficiency to OEM designers looking to build the most advanced electric vehicles. iVT speaks to ABB’s Fabiana Cavalcante and David Segbers. ABB can be found at stand C2.413 at Bauma.
VIDEO: ABB’s new technology for vehicle electrification
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
