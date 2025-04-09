The new position sensor from Temposonics is the MH Series Slim. With a 20mm O/D head, reduced from 40 O/D in the pervious versions in the series, it’s possible to fit the new sensor into even smaller cylinders, meaning feedback can be given in a wider range of vehicles, helping to enable machine control and automation. iVT finds out more from Temposonics’ Lee Aiken. Find Temposonics on Stand A2.403 at Bauma in Munich.
VIDEO: Temposonics launches ultra-slim position sensor at Bauma
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
