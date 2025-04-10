VIDEO: Siroco presents HVAC solutions for electric vehicles

At Bauma in Munich iVT speaks with Siroco’s CEO Sylvain Reydellet, its sales manger Julien Brochier and engineering manager Christopher Ray, to find out more about how it is meeting the challenges of HVAC in electric vehicles. Siroco is exhibiting on stand A5.418 at Bauma.
