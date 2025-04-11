More highlights of the Bauma show in Munich, including a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle from Hyundai, a hydrogen combustion excavator from KTEG and Hitachi, advanced HVAC solutions from Siroco, a rotating-cab backhoe loader from Mecalac and a clip of a hydraulic-free wheel loader using the TerraTech system from Moog Construction equipment. iVT’s Tom Stone speaks with Peter Sebold, Sylvain Reydellet, Julien Brochier, Benoit Fénéon and Felix Hornstein.
VIDEO: Best of Bauma 2025 – Part 4 – Hyundai • Siroco • Mecalac • Moog • KTEG • Hitachi
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
Tom Stone
Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.