Kubota launches the SVL75-3 compact track loader to the European market

Kubota has introduced its new SVL75-3 compact track loader to the European market.

At the heart of the SVL75-3 is a 74hp Kubota engine designed to tackle a wide range of tasks including digging, grading, material handling, and dumping.

The SVL75-3 features a one-piece, fully sealed, and pressurised cabin to protect operators from dirt, dust, water, and debris while ensuring a clean and comfortable workspace. The cab offers a wide entrance, front sliding window for easy access, and ergonomically designed controls for maximum operator convenience. Six strategically placed vents ensure optimal airflow for heating and cooling, while an elevated A/C filter maintains clean air circulation for improved comfort.

A 7-inch LCD touch screen provides intuitive controls, keyless start functionality, and an integrated reverse camera, enhancing both convenience and safety. The SVL75-3 also boasts an advanced hydraulic system capable of powering a variety of attachments, available in both standard and high-flow configurations.

With the auto-shift function now standard, the machine operates more smoothly by automatically downshifting when approaching a corner and upshifting when back on a straight path, this also benefits applications like dozing.

Additionally, the machine features an advanced multifunction valve that ensures seamless hydraulic operation. This enables the operator to simultaneously control the AUX hydraulics, bucket, and loader arm without stalling.

Images courtesy of Kubota