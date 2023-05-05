Duplomatic MS to showcase solutions at SPS Parma

Duplomatic MS, part of the Daikin Group, will be exhibiting at SPS 2023, the industrial automation fair to be held from 23 to 25 May 2023 at Fiere di Parma, Italy, the linear motion solutions developed by the Mechatronics Business Unit and the inverter-controlled hybrid systems, according to the approach to sustainability in line with the Daikin Group’s product development vision, which Duplomatic MS joined in July 2022.

The synergy between the experience in the industrial sector of Duplomatic MS and Daikin inverter technologies today represents a solid match, available for companies that choose sustainability as a key factor for growth and development.

On the stand in Parma will be in action the electric actuators of the Mechatronics Business Unit for industrial automation, material handling, packaging, and electromechanical actuators applications for applications where high values of strength and rigidity are required.

Duplomatic MS will be exhibiting at the stand:

Daikin hybrid systems, such as ECORICH and SUPER UNITS: hybrid hydraulic power units, designed by combining hydraulic technology with an internal permanent magnet IPM motor. The result is a compact power unit that achieves high torque and maximum efficiency by eliminating heat and noise generation.

Duplomatic MS products: GPA gear pumps and electric cylinders with IO-Link protocol. Two demo benches featuring ECO3 and ECF3 electric cylinders will be operating on the stand.

Hydreco Hydraulics gearboxes, RD series, for industrial applications.