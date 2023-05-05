New Case IH flagship Optum to revealed at Cereals Event 2023

Case IH has added a new flagship model to its Optum range, with the first European public display of the machine taking place on the Case IH stand at Cereals Event, 13 and 14 June.

The Optum 340 CVXDrive extends this range of high power-to-weight ratio, versatile and highly productive tractors, supplementing the existing 300hp and 270hp Optum CVXDrive models.

Designed to meet the requirements of large farming and agricultural contracting businesses, the new Optum 340 CVXDrive is our top model and most powerful in the Optum AFS ConnectTM range, delivering up to 340hp with an upgraded CVXDrive transmission and the unique AFS Connect Advanced telematics portal which enables remote monitoring and management of farm, fleet, and data. It also boasts a spacious, quiet (66dBA) and excellent all-round visibility cab delivering the highest levels of comfort and performance.

The Optum 340 CVXDrive will be showcased on the new Case IH exhibition stand at Cereals Event alongside the new Puma 260 CVXDrive and new Quadtrac 620 AFS Connect. The Case IH team will also be on hand at the Bednar demonstration area behind the stand, where Case IH tractors will be pulling a range of Bednar cultivation implements.