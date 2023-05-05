Bobcat showcases new vehicles at SaMoTer

Bobcat has used this years SaMoTer to showcase several recently launched products. Given the popularity of compact track loaders in Italy, SaMoTer is certainly the right event to show visitors the new T86 compact tracked loader, the most powerful ever produced by Bobcat.

SaMoTer also provides the latest news on the Bobcat Ground Maintenance Equipment (GME) range, which includes small articulated loaders (SAL), compact tractors, mini track loaders, lawn mowers and turf equipment.

This is being presented alongside the first view in Italy of the outstanding new Bobcat TL25.60 Super Compact telehandler and the Bobcat E19e electric mini-excavator. Completing the product array on the stand are several models from the Doosan Industrial Vehicle (DIV) range presented in Bobcat colours, in alignment with the recently announced rebranding transition to the Bobcat brand that should be completed in early 2024.

Launched in September 2022, the Bobcat T86 compact track loader has more engine and hydraulic power than any other Bobcat machine and is the most powerful machine the company has ever built. The machine is equipped with a proven 3.4-litre Bobcat Stage V engine delivering 78 kW (105 HP) of power.

“The compact track loader sector is highly important in Italy due to the nature of the work in progress such as road maintenance, infrastructure construction or the laying of fibre optic networks,” said Luca Bonadiman, Bobcat manager for Italy, Israel, Greece, Cyprus. ” Bobcat is very well positioned thanks to its range of models and in particular the T76, T590 and now the new T86 track loader, which allow us to compete very successfully in this very competitive market.”

The T86 follows on from the success of the smaller T76 model. The most popular new feature of the T86 is a choice of three different auxiliary flows. Those who want maximum performance can choose the industry-leading Super Flow option that increases the auxiliary flow rate to 159 l/min.

At SaMoTer 2023, the T86 track loader is equipped with a new planer attachment. The latter is part of a new three model family of high-performance planers which can operate with an auxiliary flow rate of up to 159 l/min. They are available in widths of 100, 120 and 150 cm, and are designed to operate with the new Super Flow technology.