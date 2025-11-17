TAFE unveils hybrid and electric tractors at Agritechnica

TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited) has launched its next-generation tractor range at Agritechnica 2025, showcasing hybrid and electric models specifically engineered for European farming operations.

The Indian manufacturer, which produces over 200,000 tractors annually and exports to more than 80 countries, presented a lineup focused on the sub-100hp category that addresses the evolving needs of European agriculture.

Central to the launch is the EVX75 Hybrid Tractor, a 75hp machine that combines a Stage V diesel engine with an electric powertrain to deliver improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The hybrid configuration allows operators to switch between power sources depending on application requirements.

TAFE also demonstrated Terra 2.0, a digital platform that integrates the company’s Terra Vista vision-based guidance system. The platform is designed to provide accessible precision agriculture technology at scale.

The utility tractor segment is represented by the new 1015 model, a 100hp machine equipped with Power Shuttle transmission and enhanced operator amenities for large-scale farming operations. The tractor delivers 103hp and is positioned for heavy-duty applications.

For specialised agriculture, TAFE introduced the 7515 GE, a 74hp compact tractor optimised for orchard and vineyard work. The fruit and orchard series emphasises manoeuvrability in confined spaces while maintaining adequate power for cultivation tasks.

The compact series includes the 6065, a 65hp tractor available in both cabin and open-station configurations. The model targets orchards, vineyards and municipal applications where versatility is essential.

TAFE has established a distribution network of 13 partners across 20 European markets, supported by over 200 dealers. The company reports sales exceeding 2,000 tractors in the region over the past two years.

“Over the past 65 years, TAFE has built a robust reputation for engineering excellence, reliability and quality to win the trust of customers,” says Dr Lakshmi Venu, vice chairman at TAFE. “With a strong network across Europe and an expanding range of tractors designed specifically for European farmers, we look forward to strong growth in these markets.”

“We are showcasing a dynamic lineup including the EVX75 Hybrid, EV28 Electric Tractor, the new 100hp Utility Tractor, and our 45-75hp Compact and Orchard Series, reflecting TAFE’s continued focus on innovation, sustainability and farmer-centric solutions for Europe,” adds Sandeep Sinha, TAFE CEO,

Images: TAFE