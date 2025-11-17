Deutz-Fahr launches new 8 Series TTV tractor range at Agritechnica

Deutz-Fahr launched the new 8 Series TTV at Agritechnica 2025, a new tractor range that the OEM says combines cutting-edge technology, premium comfort, and advanced digital intelligence in a completely new, striking design. Engineered and built at Deutz-Fahr Land in Lauingen, the new 8 Series marks its debut with two high-performance models delivering 313 and 340hp.

The standout feature of the new 8 Series, which was featured in iVT’s Agritechnica Highlights video, is the SigmaVision: a completely redesigned four-pillar cab. For operator comfort, the cab is completely insulated and supported by an innovative pneumatic suspension system, and features the new-generation ComfortPro three-zone automatic air conditioning system puts the operator in complete control of the climate.

The new iControl armrest integrates intuitive, colour-coded controls, MMI and two multi-functional ergonomic joysticks: the iMotion joystick, featuring several freely assignable buttons for expanded control and the CrossLever joystick with new layer management.

Premium features include seat massage function with DualMotion headrest, Low-E coated windows, laminated safety glass, and footrests for enhanced comfort during long working hours, all highlighted by an advanced and powerful all-LED lighting system that sets a new standard in visibility and style.

To further enhance comfort, the newly developed front axle suspension with an extra-long swing arm and dry disc brakes provide outstanding stability, comfort, and safety – even at speeds of up to 60 km/h.

Two high-resolution digital displays – a 15-inch iCluster on the A-pillar and a 12.8-inch iMonitor 5 next to the iControl armrest – create a fully digital operator experience, merging machine data, guidance functions and comfort settings in one intuitive interface.

The new electronic architecture enables seamless integration of SDF Smart Farming Solutions, including Auto Guidance, ISOBUS, XTEND, and Telematics. The system supports digital camera integration and is preconfigured for Deutz-Fahr TAGS (Tractor Assisted Guidance System) which has been awarded a Silver Medal at the Agritechnica 2025 Innovation Awards.

The new 8 Series is equipped with the latest N67 engine with eVGT and high efficiency Hi-eSCR system, delivering up to 1398Nm of torque. Tailored in collaboration with FPT, it integrates seamlessly with Deutz-Fahr systems and is combined with a sculpted hood.

The engine is HVO-compatible and features a 1000-hour oil change interval, ensuring reduced maintenance costs and maximum uptime. An aluminum cooling system also improves thermal efficiency.

The TTV transmission delivers smooth, continuous power from 0–60 km/h, providing enhanced traction, acceleration and control across all terrains at low engine speed, all while keeping fuel consumption low.

Hydraulic performance has been further optimised with up to 220 l/min Load-Sensing pump capacity featuring a separate CleanOil tank, 10-way electronic distributors, a dedicated low flow valve for the hydraulic top link and pressure relief levers for easy coupling and uncoupling.

The rear lift offers 12,000 kg capacity, while the front lift provides 5,450 kg with Load Relief Control, ensuring efficient handling of implements in any condition.

“For us, it represents a crucial step forward: we have strongly believed and invested in a project that puts farmers and their needs at the centre. The result is a powerful, innovative tractor and, thanks to the new SigmaVision cab, always connected with the highest comfort. The operator is at the centre of the machine, connected to a world of digital farming. A tractor that doesn’t just meet expectations: it goes beyond them,” says Alessandro Maritano, SDF chief commercial officer.

“The 8 Series marks a revolution starting from the top, with 340 horsepower. Not just power on the ground, but effectiveness and versatility across all applications: from road transport to the most demanding fieldwork offering a perfect power-to-weight ratio and the ability to adapt to any need,” adds Alberto Bellini, SDF global product group director. “It’s a tractor designed with a clear goal: maximum efficiency with uncompromised comfort in a fully digital environment.”

Image: Deutz Fahr