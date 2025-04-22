Jungheinrich’s electric pedestrian stacker truck receives Red Dot Design Award

Jungheinrich’s EJC 112i electric pedestrian stacker truck has won the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best’ award 2025 in the commercial vehicle category, receiving 92 out of 100 possible Red Dot Winner Points.

The EJC 112i by Jungheinrich features a compact design and advanced lithium-ion technology which enables high performance and efficiency.

Thanks to its narrow working aisle width and sneak drive function, the EJC 112i is particularly agile and easy to manoeuvre. The long safety shaft ensures sufficient distance between the operator and the vehicle.

The powerful three-phase AC traction motor and proportional hydraulics enable sensitive lifting and two-stage lowering. Optional features include an integrated charger for easy charging at a 230 V socket and a 2-inch display to show the battery charge status, operating hours and notification messages.

“We are delighted that we once again succeeded in convincing the jury of the Red Dot Award of the innovative spirit and design quality of our products”, says Till Muhl, head of industrial design at Jungheinrich. “Passion for every detail and enjoyment of the product turn a task into something special. Our in-house design team has stood for this for many years. My heartfelt thanks go to everyone involved.”