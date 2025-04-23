Case Construction Equipment launches five new machines

Case Construction Equipment is enhancing its machine lineup with two new compact wheel loaders, including an electric model, two new motor graders and a new small articulated loader with a telescopic arm.

The launch also includes upgrades to existing machines, with new technology and options for dozers, compact track loaders and skid steer loaders that the company says gives operators more control, visibility and comfort on the jobsite.

“Jobsites for construction, utilities and municipal crews are becoming more varied with more complicated requirements, whether it’s tight operating spaces, exacting project specifications or stringent regulations,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH construction brands, North America. “The ever-changing challenges of the construction industry is partly what drives our ingenuity-obsessed mindset, and it’s why our latest round of innovations are focused on providing versatile, smart machines that make it easier to get more done.”

The new 112-horsepower Case 421G compact wheel loader is ideal for teams who need a tough machine for heavy construction and flexibility for jobs like snow removal, loading trucks, moving aggregates or road maintenance in close quarters.

Based on a similar platform as the manoeuvrable 321F wheel loader, the 421G offers breakout forces of nearly 16,900 lbs., rivalling larger models, while also featuring a hydrostatic drive that enables attachments unavailable to larger machines. The streamlined design makes it suitable for both accessing confined jobsites and heavy material handling.

The hydraulic system with flow sharing and load sensing capabilities gives operators adjustable hydraulic flow and improves efficiency and overall fuel consumption. A high-flow hydraulic option is also available for crews who want to run special attachments like stump grinders or cold planers. And the hydrostatic transmission features shift-on-fly and auto-shift capabilities for seamless gear transitions and a smoother ride.

Operators can continue working safely and more comfortably with the new cab structure of the 421G, which features more glass and seat-mounted controls for better all-around visibility. The cab also includes modern essentials like a customizable color display with encoder, an in-display rear-view camera and a USB port and phone holder.

Previewed in 2024, the 3.6-metric ton CASE CL36EV electric compact wheel loader is officially launching this year to give construction crews an emissions-free, low noise solution for high-power performance.

Ideal for unique operating environments like green-credentialed projects or jobs in residential areas with noise restrictions, the CL36EV delivers the same power and performance as comparably sized diesel-powered loaders, along with simplified maintenance and lower lifetime total cost of ownership. This machine can be matched with a full range of attachments and features a hinge-pin height of over 10 feet, making it an ideal solution for supply yards, large-scale building renovations or projects where indoor operation is required.

To help crews take on jobs with complex site plans more efficiently, Case is upgrading all M Series dozer models with a range of advanced control technologies to enable more precise cuts, fills and grades. Case also enhanced the hydraulic and electrical systems for simplified servicing, uptime and ease of use.

Case M Series dozers are known for their drawbar pull ranging from 39,086 lbs all the way up to 80,979 lbs which lets operators move more dirt, more quickly on tough jobs.

Improved electrohydraulic controls and optional, factory-fit 2D/3D blade controls help operators boost accuracy and precision when grading, cutting or filling to meet strict site plans more easily and efficiently.

Case is also helping highway and street construction crews, municipal teams working in infrastructure and utility contractors achieve enhanced control and accuracy in grading operations with the brand-new Case D Series motor graders. Engineered to make precision road building easier and featuring intuitive electro-hydraulic controls with 3-axis joysticks and an informative 8-inch touchscreen display, these new machines offer a whole new dimension of control for operators who need to meet precise specifications.

In terms of build and performance, the D Series motor graders leverage the same platform and drive system as their C Series counterparts to deliver the same outstanding performance. But a new in-cab layout with a range of improvements like a new keypad control and electronic handle throttle transforms the operator experience, while a new Case SiteConnect modem enables advanced telematics to reduce downtime and service costs. Contractors can choose between two models: the 154-horsepower, 12.3-metric tonne 836D or the 192-horsepower, 15.4-metric tonne 856D motor grader, both of which are available with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive options.

Case’s line of highly manoeuvrable small articulated loaders gives crews powerful material handling capabilities in crowded jobsites with tight space requirements. With the latest launch, Case is introducing a telescopic-boom version of the popular Case SL27 model, giving operators extended reach with a hinge-pin height of 142 inches for taller stacking and offloading.

The 50-horsepower, 2.6-metric tonne SL27 TR uses a skid-steer-style universal hydraulic coupler for excellent attachment versatility and quick attachment changes for buckets, trenchers and more. And the forward articulation joint makes it easy to manoeuvre around obstacles while also enabling a smoother ride, making it ideal for loading and stockpiling material, small-scale site prep and moving debris.

New upgrades to Case compact track loaders and skid steer loaders also include advanced technologies to make operation easier and minimize downtime. A new bi-directional self-levelling feature lets operators keep the bucket or fork level automatically when raising or lowering the boom.

Also incorporated an advanced processing and connectivity module (P&CM) and connectivity module (CM1X) for precise GPS data and SiteWatch telematics for tracking usage and maintenance.