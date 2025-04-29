Junttan partners with Volvo Penta for new drilling rig

Junttan has launched its next-generation product line with the introduction of the DR5 drilling rig.

The new DR5 boasts a 20-tonne weight reduction compared to previous models while maintaining improved performance capabilities and compatibility with 100% renewable HVO fuel.

The advanced DR5 represents the first model in Junttan’s new equipment lineup which will include pile driving rigs, drilling rigs, and hydraulic power packs.

Powering this next-generation equipment is the high-performance Stage V / Tier 4f Volvo Penta TAD1385VE, a compact 405kW engine selected to meet the uptime and reliability requirements of specialist equipment operating in remote locations.

“For us, this is a strategic choice for the long term,” says Tomi Voutilainen, director of product management and engineering at Junttan. “Volvo Penta’s offering doesn’t just meet our technical needs today – it has the range, flexibility, and development paths to support where we’re going tomorrow.”

“This collaboration shows how Volvo Penta supports OEMs with flexible, dependable solutions,” says Pasi Järvelä, area sales manager at Volvo Penta. “We aim to be a responsive, long-term partner that grows with our customers.”

Images courtesy of Volvo Penta