Bobcat launches new V-Drive telehandlers for agriculture

Bobcat has completed the company’s agricultural telehandler range with three new machines.

The new large high flow models – the TL34.65HF V-Drive, TL38.70HF V-Drive and TL43.80HF V-Drive – all utilise the V-Drive continuous transmission system.

“With the V-Drive models added to the existing range, Bobcat still offers the current gearbox transmission for the high flow models, so customers can choose between the existing gearbox system or the new V-Drive continuous transmission. The innovative and smart functions on the new V-Drive models provide an excellent solution for customers requiring a high-performance alternative for their applications,” says Florian Hilbert, product manager for telehandlers, Bobcat EMEA.

Using dual hydraulic motors in series, Bobcat has been able to maintain the same performance as the current gearbox transmission.

Contrary to the current transmission, the V-Drive transmission allows the operator to drive from 0 to 40km/h without the need to stop the machine or think about changing the gear before starting. The OEM says that, as a result, the simplicity and efficiency of the V-Drive transmission improves operator comfort and removes any jolts that might happen when moving from one speed range to another.

The hydraulic tank has also been redesigned resulting in a higher capacity (70 l instead of 59 l in the current transmission).

In the new V-Drive models, the Turtle and Rabbit hydrostatic speed ranges are still available and are always selectable through the joystick. Both hydraulic speed ranges have been optimized with specific curves according to the requirements of the application.

The new V-Drive models also offer noise reduction, following work with external acoustic experts to significantly reduce the noise (inside and outside the cab). Among the main changes made, the hydraulic motor has been suspended with four rubber mounts, resulting in a decrease of 60% in vibrations, and the whistle sound of the transmission has been fully eliminated. Coupled with Smart functions like Cruise control or ECO-Ride, operator comfort is optimal.

Another benefit of the V-Drive transmission is its traction, providing a smoother, quieter and more efficient ride – free from jerks, even when hauling fully loaded trailers. According to Bobcat, it adapts to any terrain, offering enhanced grip and stability. Even when the operator is tackling rough ground or slippery surfaces, they can rely on consistent, seamless performance every time.

To further enhance operator comfort, Bobcat has developed several smart functions which are available as standard in the base models.

The maximum speed limiter function allows the owner to limit the machine maximum speed on the farm or on the road (particularly for new operators or in trailer applications). This enhances security and peace of mind not only for the owner, but especially for the operator.

The Stop & Start feature automatically stops the engine when idle, though simply by pressing down on the throttle pedal or through a movement of the joystick, the machine will restart automatically. As a result, this reduces fuel consumption, noise and emissions and minimises the readout on the hour metre of the machine to increase resale values.

Cruise Control allows the operator to maintain speed without using the throttle pedal. This improves performance and safety, giving the operator better control of the machine.

ECO-Ride feature lowers the engine speed at the optimum efficient point for the required stabilized speed, saving on costs and reducing strain on budgets.

“We are sure that customers will enjoy these innovative features, coming in as Standard and so included on the base machines. ECO-Ride, for example, is unique on the market, allowing the driver to optimize engine rpm as soon as the travel speed is stabilized, so combined with Cruise Control, you benefit from all the advantages of ECO-Ride through the full speed range of your machine,” adds Hilbert.

