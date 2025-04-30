JCB gets UK approval of hydrogen-powered machines on public roads

Lilian Greenwood MP, minister for the Future of Roads, has signed a statutory instrument allowing hydrogen fuelled construction and agricultural machinery to use the public highway in the UK.

JCB’s chairman, Anthony Bamford – who instigated a £100 million project to develop a hydrogen combustion engine to power JCB’s machines – hailed the news as “historic”.

“Today shows once again we are on the side of British business, as we now allow hydrogen-powered diggers and tractors to be legally driven on UK roads for the first time. We’re supporting the UK’s Plan for Change by working closely with brilliant British companies like JCB to harness the opportunities of the net zero transition, driving innovation and creating jobs to put money in the pockets of hardworking people and secure our future,” says Greenwood.

“The JCB team has done amazing work to develop a hydrogen combustion engine. It has already been given resounding backing from our customers who have been evaluating the technology; they say it is simple to use and performs as well as diesel counterparts. We are delighted that the Government has now endorsed the use of hydrogen in machinery. There has been a lot of work to get to this point. It is truly a historic day for JCB and a milestone moment for the use of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel in the construction and agricultural machinery industries. We now have the legislation that allows hydrogen powered machines to drive on the road between sites and between farms,” adds Bamford.

Lilian Greenwood signed the statutory instrument in early April to pave the way for an amendment to the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986 to enable the road use of hydrogen-fuelled non-road mobile machinery. The change in legislation came into force on 29 April.

Images courtesy of JCB