Nidec Traction expands global production with new auto-winding AC motor line in Mexico

Nidec Traction has launched a new auto-winding AC motor production line at its Mexico plant.

Nidec says that the line, which is capable of producing 100,000 units annually, enhances its ability to deliver localised motor solutions with improved lead times and greater flexibility for customers worldwide.

“The launch of our new production line in Mexico represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide localised, high-performance solutions to our customers,” says Glen Feng, president of Nidec Traction. “As we continue to grow our global footprint, we remain committed to delivering exceptional quality, shorter lead times, and the flexibility our partners need to succeed in dynamic markets.”

“This investment is a testament to Nidec’s long-term commitment to building regional capabilities that serve regional needs. By strengthening our operations in Mexico, we’re not only increasing capacity, but also reinforcing our agility and responsiveness across the global market,” adds Anthony Pickering, president of Nidec Motion Platform.

The expansion supports Nidec’s “region-for-region” strategy, aimed at aligning production and service capabilities more closely with local market demands.

Established in 2014, the Nidec Traction Mexico plant spans 150,000 square feet and employs over 450 people. The facility produces a wide range of motors, including low-voltage AC and permanent magnet DC motors, with an annual capacity exceeding 300,000 units.

Image courtesy of Nidec Traction