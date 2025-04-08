Parker Hannifin unveils second generation global vehicle inverter

Parker Hannifin is showcasing its new Global Vehicle Inverter (GVI) series at the Bauma.

Visitors can find Parker in Hall A4, at booth 215 to experience firsthand the innovative features and capabilities of the GVI Gen 2.

The new second-generation GVI series has been developed to meet the evolving needs of OEMs building electric and hybrid vehicles for on and off-road applications. Building on the success of its predecessor, the GVI Gen 2 delivers enhanced motor control for both traction and auxiliary functions, improved safety features and greater design flexibility needed across multiple industries, including construction, mining, material handling, agriculture, and transportation.

Designed with scalability in mind, Parker offers the GVI Gen 2 in two power configurations –– 75kW and 250kW – with a 125kW coming soon. The GVI Gen 2 is tuned to provide a perfect match for the Parker Global Vehicle Motor (GVM) range of permanent magnet AC (PMAC) motors to deliver high power density and energy efficiency.

Advanced safety features are at the heart of the GVI Gen 2, ensuring it meets the highest standards for critical automotive applications. These include Safe Torque Off (STO), High Voltage Interlock Loop (HVIL), active and passive discharge, and high-speed overvoltage protection.

To maximize energy efficiency and longevity, the GVI Gen 2 incorporates advanced liquid cooling to reduce thermal stress for optimum performance under harsh operating conditions. The inverter series has a wide operating voltage, from 200 to 750 VDC, further enhancing its versatility, allowing OEMs to adapt to various vehicle platforms with ease. Additionally, its rugged design and IP67/IP6K9K rating ensure reliable operation in extreme environments.