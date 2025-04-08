Case presents Tech Room, service and digital solutions at Bauma

At the heart of Case’s presence at Bauma is the Tech Room, a dedicated area showcasing how connectivity, service and digital solutions, are transforming job sites and driving efficiency.

“The construction industry is rapidly evolving, and customer habits are changing at an unprecedented pace. We’re committed to building a digital ecosystem where connectivity is accessible to every customer, with a strategic approach tailored to meet diverse needs and working habits,” says Humayun Chishti, president of construction at CNH.

The Tech Room is built around the customer experience, designed to showcase how innovations directly impact their work.

A key highlight is the launch of myCaseConstruction, a comprehensive, user-friendly digital platform, accessible via both web portal and mobile app. This new solution will serve as a centralized hub and self-service channel for all customer needs, acting as a single point of contact to streamline communication between customers, dealers and Case.

It will deliver complete access to fleet data and digital documentation. Through this platform, customers can make informed decisions to optimise resource use and lower total cost of ownership. The new portal and app go beyond traditional fleet management, transforming the way customers engage with their equipment and with Case delivering insights and support at their fingertips.

Coupled with the myCase Portal and App, Case offers standard connectivity, now extended to seven years across all equipment classes, complemented by SiteConnect, a service solution powered by the Connect Centre.

The Connect Centre represents Case’s innovative approach to customer support, transitioning from reactive responses to proactive and ultimately predictive assistance. It achieves this by monitoring and interpreting data transmitted by machines.

SiteConnect revolutionises the support provided by the Case dealer network elevating service capabilities, streamlining maintenance scheduling and enhancing fault prediction. Additional features, such as remote diagnostics and software updates, reduce downtime and boost operational efficiency.

In the Tech Room, Case will unveil its official eCommerce platform MyCNHStore. With its simple, intuitive interface, customers can effortlessly order the parts they need, saving time. This e-commerce solution reinforces CASE’s commitment to efficiency and streamlined support.

In the Machine Control Solutions area, Case will showcase groundbreaking technologies, spanning auto guidance to automation and onboard artificial intelligence. These advanced solutions enable machines to operate with exceptional precision, and enhancing overall productivity.

Customers will have the opportunity to explore the Machine Guidance offering of Case’s sister technology brand, Hemisphere, including a simulator that highlights the benefits for both operators and the customer experience. Automation further improves operator comfort, by automating repetitive tasks while ensuring high performance and accuracy. All this contributes to the well-being of the operator.

Photos courtesy of Case