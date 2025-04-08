Manitou Group highlights series of new innovations at Bauma

Manitou Group is presenting a wide range of solutions at Bauma, the world’s largest construction trade fair.

The group is asserting its ambitions in terms of the energy transition, with an expanded electric range and a new hydrogen-powered prototype. Among its innovations on display is also the OEM’s all-new high-lift rotating telehandler.

In a resolute move towards low-emission solutions, Manitou Group is unveiling two new Manitou MT 1440e and MT 1840e electric telehandlers.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, these models are designed to meet the most demanding requirements and are distinguished by their extremely high performance. According to the OEM, the 63kWh battery powers the machine for the entire workday.

Arnaud Boyer, VP marketing and product development says: “These two high-lift models are the latest additions to our range of 100% electric telehandlers. Their level of performance enables users to gain in productivity while reducing their total cost of ownership, with a reduction in energy-related costs of almost 75% compared with combustion models.” Equipped with an integrated 9 kw charger, these models are also compatible with the new Manitou 30 kw rapid charger. With a moving speed of 25 km/h, these telehandlers can move quickly from one site to another. The MT 1440e and MT 1840e boast lifting heights of 14m and 18m respectively, and a load capacity of up to 4 tonnes. Their 13m outreach also makes it possible to work on sites with multiple configurations. In compliance with Low Emission Zone (LEZ) regulations, these zero-emission machines offer a healthier working environment, while benefiting from a redesigned cabin for optimized visibility and reduced noise levels. These 12-tonne trucks come with a standard two-year warranty, with 70% battery capacity guaranteed after 5 years, and will be available in Europe from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Continuing its commitment to decarbonization, Manitou Group is presenting a new concept in hydrogen-powered rotating telehandlers.

This MRT 2260 H2 prototype, which is part of a low-carbon trajectory, bears witness to the OEM’s active role in the development of hydrogen-powered electric machines. The special feature of this model is that it is powered by hydrogen via a fuel cell, a technology that guarantees zero-emission operation.

This second prototype, based on an electric configuration, offers a lifting height of 22 metres and a load capacity of 6 tonnes. It incorporates a hydrogen-powered range extender to supply the battery, offering a flexible, high-performance solution. Its design makes it easily removable, as it replaces the diesel range extender found on hybrid MRTs.

The group is presenting a new model of Manitou MRT 4070 rotating telehandler. This is the highest height offered by the VISION+ range of rotaries, with a height capacity of 40 meters and a load capacity of 7 tonnes. The outreach is also substantial, reaching up to 27 meters. Powered by a 211 hp engine, this model is equipped with a CVT transmission.

The MRT 4070 is ideal for a wide range of applications, including industrial structure construction, maintenance and renovation, masonry, roofing, and timber and steel frame installation. Advantages include faster set-up times, reduced travel distances, and optimized maneuverability on tight jobsites. Easy Step cabin access makes entry and exit easy and safe, while remote control offers additional flexibility.

“The ability to work in tight spaces, combined with a small footprint, means we can offer a 40-meter lifting height model that’s simple to use and set up,” adds Boyer.

The VJR range of vertical access platforms (8m and 10m working heights) has had its control panel redesigned to optimize ergonomics and facilitate use in confined spaces. Its electric engine, suitable for stabilized indoor and outdoor environments, reduces noise and environmental pollution.

Beyond its operational performance, the VJR incorporates cutting-edge technologies to enhance the user experience. The Smartview system, for example, provides integrated diagnostics for easy maintenance, allowing real-time visualization of movements, battery life monitoring and an hour meter. Harness detection, meanwhile, enhances safety by alerting the operator in the event of non-use. It is also easy to transport, thanks to fork pockets on either side of the turntable.

Manitou is strengthening its range of electric recharging solutions with a new external fast charger (30kWh), designed for maximum efficiency and extended compatibility with the MT range (telehandlers) and the ME Lift electric ranges (forklifts), guaranteeing in particular a 60% recharge in less than an hour. This loader has been designed for easy transport and installation, thanks to its integrated lifting slings and fork pockets. This loader has been designed to withstand offroad conditions, for ease of use on construction sites and extended service life. It meets the requirements of different markets with country-specific adapters. Available in July 2025, this fast charger marks a significant step forward in the Group’s commitment to practical, high-performance charging solutions.

Gehl fans can look forward to a selection of two AL 330 & AL 350 articulated loaders, two track loaders and the R135 wheel loader, renowned for their robustness and versatility. Gehl products offer high performance and easy maintenance. Ideal for demanding applications on construction sites, these skid steer loaders benefit from a wide choice of attachments such as crushers, graders or concrete mixing buckets.

The MHT 790 Stage V Mining model is a versatile telehandler capable of handling a wide range of attachments, including tire clamps and jacks, to service other mining equipment. This enables the operator to perform a variety of tasks with a single machine, boosting productivity and profitability. Compact and robust, it is ideal for work in difficult underground environments. Its streamlined shape enables it to operate as close to the wall as possible, offering greater flexibility.

Photos courtesy of Manitou Group