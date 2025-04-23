John Deere to showcase world’s largest production tractor at Cereals 2025

The world’s largest production tractor and a whole host of new spraying technology will be key draws to John Deere’s stand at Cereals 2025.

Attendees will have a first look at the 9RX 830, John Deere’s all-new 913hp tracked machine, which the OEM says has been designed with power, comfort and productivity in mind.

John Deere will also be showcasing three of its sprayers – the 340M self-propelled, and the R740i and R962i trailed models.

“There will also be an opportunity to talk about the new products and solutions we will be bringing to farms in the UK and Ireland this year,” says Chris Wiltshire, John Deere tactical marketing manager.

In the Sprays and Sprayers Arena, farmers at a range of scales can see how the latest application technology can improve accuracy and efficiency including the 340M.

With a maximum boom width of 36 metres, the 340M is highly manoeuvrable for awkward-shaped fields and narrow access roads but still accommodates large diameter tyres for minimum ground pressure.

Growers looking at trailed options can see the 24-metre R740i which has the unique PowrSpray dual-circuit solution system, with benefits including fast filling for a fast turnaround and more hectares sprayed per day.

For those looking for a larger boom width, the 36-metre R962i brings John Deere’s See & Spray technology – spotting green weeds on brown soils – as well as the Individual Nozzle Control (INC) Pro upgrade, which will be on show for the first time at Cereals.

INC Pro technology improves application accuracy and reduces chemical usage, saving the operator money. It takes the stress out of maintaining a constant speed during conventional applications by using pulse width modulation technology to deliver a consistent application rate at constant pressure, producing the same size droplets, whatever the speed of the sprayer.

The S and T combines make a return to Cereals after being launched in 2024. Both have improved cab comfort, and the S7 is John Deere’s first digital combine, equipped with a whole raft of automation features for operators.

A wide range of tractors will also be on stand, including the new 5M, new 6M and tracked 8RX 410 with eAutoPowr.

Available with new transmissions and integrated AutoTrac functionalities in the dashboard, the new John Deere 5M tractor is a versatile machine in the field, around the farmyard, and on the road. John Deere has also added the 5M 130 to the range, broadening the upper power class portfolio with a maximum output of up to 135 horsepower.

With a huge range of models offering a wide variety of horsepower from 95hp to 250hp, the new 6M provides operators with power, durability and speed with a top speed of 50kph, as well as new integrated technology such as a new corner post display.