Takeuchi unveils new TCR50-3 crawler dumper

Takeuchi has introduced the next evolution in its crawler dumper lineup – the TCR50‑3.

Building on the performance of its predecessor, the TCR50-2, the TCR50‑3 has been designed to help contractors move heavy loads efficiently across challenging terrain.

“Crawler dumpers continue to gain popularity as more contractors discover how valuable they are on a wide range of challenging jobsites where wheeled dump trucks or loaders simply aren’t practical,” says Clay Eubanks, director, sales and aftermarket, Takeuchi. “The TCR50‑3 brings together the core performance that made our previous model successful with greater traction force and more operator-focused features to help improve comfort and productivity.”

Weighing 6,650kg and powered by an EU-Stage-V-compliant 88.4kW (118.5hp) engine, the TCR50‑3 crawler dumper maintains the same maximum loading weight of 3,700kg and heaped capacity of 2.055m³ as its predecessor.

Together, its tracks offer a travel traction force of 72.2kN, which Takeuchi says gives the machine improved pushing power and enhanced control on soft, steep or uneven terrain. Operators can dump large quantities of material efficiently with the TCR50‑3’s 65° dumping angle, and its 180° rotating dump bed helps minimise the need for repositioning, protecting the machine’s rubber tracks from premature wear.

The TCR50‑3’s upgraded, automotive-style operator station includes an intuitive 5.7” colour multi-information display with integrated rearview camera, comfortable air conditioning system and an optional Bluetooth DAB radio with hands-free calling functionality.

An LED lighting package is now included for enhanced visibility, and the previously optional air conditioner is also standard. The rear-view camera is now mounted to the frame of the machine, allowing for dedicated rear visibility even when the dump bed is rotated improving visibility and safety around the machine.

Joystick controls and foot throttle have been designed to provide smooth, economical operation of both the travel and dump functions.

When developing the new TCR50-3, Takeuchi also focused on serviceability, providing wide-opening maintenance covers and easy access to daily inspection points. A standard fuel transfer pump makes refuelling faster and more convenient

Takeuchi’s Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system remains standard on the TCR50-3. TFM reduces downtime and controls costs by providing operators with machine health and condition, run time (hours) and machine location, as well as remote diagnostics, scheduled maintenance reminders and customisable alert settings.

TFM also gives owners the ability to geofence their machines, helping them protect and secure their investments. The TCR50-3 also features the Takeuchi Security System (TSS), a key-based immobilizer system to prevent unauthorized use of the machine.

“The TCR50‑3 is a great choice for contractors who want reliable performance and hauling power with even more operator comfort and control,” Eubanks adds. “It’s a smart evolution of the TCR50‑2 and a powerful addition to the Takeuchi lineup.”

Images: Takeuchi