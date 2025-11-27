iVT WEBINAR: HydraForce experts to give deep insight into designing hydraulics with CDV solutions

iVT International is excited to announce that it will host a free, live webinar in which experts from HydraForce and Bosch Rexroth will give full guidance on integrating their portfolio of compact directional valves (CDVs) in mobile equipment design.

In the one-hour online event, Erick Garza, application engineer at HydraForce, and Fabio Zucconi of Bosch Rexroth Oil Control, will examine how CDVs deliver precise fluid flow control in space-limited hydraulic systems while boosting efficiency in mobile equipment applications.

“This webinar brings together two industry experts who can provide invaluable insights into both the technical capabilities and real-world applications of compact directional valve technology,” says Tom Stone, editor of iVT International, who will host the live event. “Whether engineers are new to CDVs or looking to optimize existing systems, this session promises practical guidance on achieving precise digital control in mobile machinery.”

Webinar attendees will be presented with a wide range of CDV products available, in multiple configurations, to match specific user requirements, and will include insight into the latest CDV innovations from Hydraforce and Bosch Rexroth, including the EDG-OBE with on-board electronics for precise closed-loop control and CANbus communication.

The presentation will cover the role of pressure compensation in hydraulic systems and demonstrate i-CHoose, Bosch Rexroth’s new all-in-one configuration tool designed to provide engineers with a unified workflow from design to production. The tool enables users to configure their own hydraulic integrated circuits.

Expert speakers

Erick Garza, application engineer at HydraForce, holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago and brings over eight years of experience developing and supporting customized hydraulic control solutions for mobile equipment using cartridge valve technology. He currently focuses on advancing Bosch Rexroth’s compact directional valve portfolio to enhance opportunities for innovative and efficient system design.

Fabio Zucconi, sales area manager for the Nordic, Eastern Europe, and Middle East regions at Bosch Rexroth Oil Control, brings more than 30 years of experience with the company. His expertise spans compact hydraulics with particular depth in compact directional valves, one of Bosch Rexroth Oil Control’s most strategic product families. His technical background and long-term market knowledge have made him a trusted partner for OEMs seeking advanced hydraulic control strategies.

Key learning objectives

Understanding Compact Directional Valves and their applications

Exploring the complete Bosch Rexroth CDV portfolio

Understanding the role of pressure compensation

Configuring CDVs with the i-CHoose configuration tool

Selecting appropriate CDVs for specific applications

