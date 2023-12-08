The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
iVT Off-Highway Annual

In this Issue – Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2024 – Off-Highway Annual

iVT International Off Highway
2023 – Off Highway Edition

The Industrial Vehicle Technology International 2024 – Off-Highway Edition is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features:

All in one: Welcome to the world of the Nexat, a huge, game-changing machine offering modular functionality that does away with the need for tractors in the field

A tasty concept: A ground-breaking collaboration between New Holland, the makers of Ferrero Rocher and design students saw the dawning of six concept vehicles for harvesting hazelnuts

What lies ahead?: Four industry specialists – an OEM veteran, an industry analyst, an academic and a futurist – predict where the industry is heading

Looking back: With the release of its special platinum edition, JCB is celebrating 70 years of backhoe loader innovation

Sustainable engines: John Deere Power Systems remains committed to delivering future-forward powertrain solutions for its customers

Modular electrification platform: Bosch Rexroth’s eLion solution ensures high autonomous performance

Replacing diesel with hydrogen: Kohler Engines is underlining its commitment to environmental solutions

 

 

 

