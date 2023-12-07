VIDEO: What makes a great off-highway-vehicle cabin display?

Mark Wass, general manager of DSE Control, talks to iVT editor Tom Stone about the trends in vehicle displays for the off-highway industry and how DSE is meeting those demands both in its current line up and a forthcoming product – and answers that burning question, ‘Can a screen ever be too big?’
