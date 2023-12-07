TYRI offering huge lighting advantages for tiny upgrade

One small investment in superior work lighting can yield significant advantages. TYRI, a leader in lighting technology, brings INTELLilight, a groundbreaking innovation that promises to revolutionise the way work environments are illuminated – and offers this for a tiny sum.

The company considers the benefits of upgrading machinery with INTELLilight – and how it can provide a substantial ROI for as little as one Euro a day.

Improving efficiency and ROI

1. Maximising your investment

Purchasing heavy machinery is a substantial financial commitment. Every decision that enhances the efficiency of your operation is an investment well worth considering. INTELLilight offers an opportunity to significantly improve working conditions and productivity, allowing the operator to personalise the lighting around the machine maximising visibility whatever the conditions.

2. Extended working hours

With INTELLilight’s advanced lighting solutions, you can work throughout the winter months and extend your working hours into the night. This means getting more out of your machinery without compromising on quality or safety.

3. Adaptive Lighting

INTELLilight adapts to various weather conditions, such as fog or snow, ensuring that work can continue uninterrupted. This adaptability enables your team to work faster and more effectively, even in challenging environments.

Promoting safety

1. Prevent injuries

Working in the dark is inherently risky. INTELLilight’s adaptive work lighting helps the operator prevent accidents and injuries by offering a range of light colours and strengths providing the clearest visibility of the workspace possible.

2. Reduces eye fatigue

Strained eyes caused by the glare of inadequate lighting can lead to operator fatigue. INTELLilight’s high-quality light reduces eye fatigue, as the operator can alter the light colour and strength all around the vehicle. This results in more alert and focused machine operators, which can only be a good thing.

3. Reduce operator headaches

INTELLilight allows the operator to set the lighting around the machine to suit their personal requirements. The reduction of glare from using the wrong light for the conditions reduces headaches, which increases wellbeing whilst also reducing machine downtime due to illness and fatigue.

Enhancing operator wellbeing

1. Retain skilled operators

Skilled machine operators are invaluable and retaining them is often a challenge. Higher salaries can be costly, but offering top-quality equipment, like INTELLilight, can make your organization more attractive to experienced professionals. Providing equipment operators love using is cheap in comparison.

2. Customisable lighting preferences

Different operators have varying preferences when it comes to work lighting. INTELLilight allows you to customize lighting settings not only based on environmental conditions but also according to individual operator choices, ensuring a comfortable and productive work environment for all.

The INTELLilight revolution

1. A patented breakthrough

INTELLilight is a patented lighting system that marks the beginning of a ground-breaking journey. Its technology will continue to evolve, introducing innovations that cater to the changing needs of industries.

2. Autonomous lighting

With sensors and intelligent systems, INTELLilight is at the forefront of autonomous lighting. Already, you can control it via an app, remote control, or the machine’s user interface, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency. The system has been designed to be future proof allowing system updates and extra lamp units to be added at any time.

3. Customisation and control

INTELLilight allows you to adjust the colour temperature, dim the lights, and group/re-group the lamps to create different ‘zones’ around the machine as needed. This level of control empowers the operator to create the optimal lighting conditions for any task.

Calculating the advantage

Machine lighting can often be an afterthought and business owners don’t always see the benefit of upgrading the standard lamps fitted by the OEMs.

For those concerned about costs, consider this example: suppose you invest in a new machine valued between Euro 200,000 to 300,000. The additional cost for INTELLilight, compared to standard lighting, is approximately Euro 2,000 to 3,000.

Financing this extra percentage of cost amounts to just around one Euro per day. In return, you gain all the benefits listed above, making the investment in INTELLilight a prudent choice for your machinery.

Last words

TYRI’s INTELLilight is more than just an upgrade; it’s a game-changer in the world of work lighting. By enhancing efficiency, safety, operator satisfaction, and well-being, it promises substantial returns on your investment. As the pioneer of a lighting revolution, TYRI continues to innovate, ensuring that your machinery operates optimally in any environment. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your operations with INTELLilight from TYRI.